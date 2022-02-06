Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.19% of Fair Isaac worth $250,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $502.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.00. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

