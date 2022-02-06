Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $204,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.37%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

