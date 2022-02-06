Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $210.26 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,042 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $210,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,921 shares of company stock worth $25,320,377. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $470.75 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.06.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

