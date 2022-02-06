Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,297,687 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of General Electric worth $296,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,785,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $99.01 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

