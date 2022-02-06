Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 14,823 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.22% of Quaker Chemical worth $222,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KWR opened at $197.09 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.79.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

