Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,114 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 584,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $269,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemed by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,210,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

CHE opened at $467.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.71. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

