New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in New Frontier Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of New Frontier Health stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. New Frontier Health Co. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

