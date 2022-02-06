NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 79,068 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,068 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

