News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 59,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,965,686 shares.The stock last traded at $22.52 and had previously closed at $22.45.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. News’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of News by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

