Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.27 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $121.18 and a one year high of $174.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,652 shares of company stock worth $88,713,879 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

