NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.31 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

