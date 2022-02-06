NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $119.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
SAP Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.