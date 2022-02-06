NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $119.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

