NFT Index (NFTI) Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $25,821.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $2,281.79 or 0.05506755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00111722 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

