Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB) rose 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 542,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 313,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$15.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.89.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
Featured Articles
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.