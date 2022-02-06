Noir Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Noir has a total market cap of $103,470.44 and $222.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00188585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00032011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00389730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00072810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,482,812 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

