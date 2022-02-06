Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report $26.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.31 million to $33.64 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $71.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $260.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.