Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

NYSE:NSC opened at $270.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

