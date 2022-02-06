North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMMC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth about $349,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in North Mountain Merger by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 70.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Shares of North Mountain Merger stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.33.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.