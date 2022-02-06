Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

