Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.
Shares of NVO opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
