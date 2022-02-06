NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVCR. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83. NovoCure has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.85 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital World Investors grew its position in NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NovoCure by 27.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after buying an additional 341,783 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $22,522,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

