Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given New 360.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 390.00 to 360.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.