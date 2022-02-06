nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $34.49 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.