Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

OXY stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

