OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCANF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.53 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

