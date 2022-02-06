Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.00.

ODFL opened at $309.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $203.88 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

