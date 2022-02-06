OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 12,552 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 41.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 82.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52.

