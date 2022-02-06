OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $638,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,506,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 384.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

Shares of SITE opened at $181.15 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

