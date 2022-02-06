OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $694,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.52. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

