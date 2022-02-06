OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $745,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.13. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

