OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000.
NYSEARCA:UNOV opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $30.08.
