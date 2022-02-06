OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $775,000 Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,233,000 after acquiring an additional 484,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 354,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

