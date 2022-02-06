Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,414,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 276,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.65% of Olin worth $357,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Olin by 563.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

