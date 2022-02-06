Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Cut by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after acquiring an additional 240,093 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

