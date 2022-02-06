OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 36,592 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.12% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCAP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

