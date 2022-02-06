OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.62

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.62 and traded as high as $62.93. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $62.93, with a volume of 1,008 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($74.16) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

