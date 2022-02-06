One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,407 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.03 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

