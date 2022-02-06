One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,373,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 170.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,829,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 266.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

