One Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after acquiring an additional 669,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after acquiring an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.21. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

