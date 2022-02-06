One Capital Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after acquiring an additional 567,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

