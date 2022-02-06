One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Shares Sold by Context Advisory LLC

Context Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter valued at $620,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 15.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 112,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of OEPWU stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.