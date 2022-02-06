Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $26.30 Average PT from Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,685. The stock has a market cap of $398.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Ooma has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 60.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 233,823 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

