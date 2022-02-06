Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Open Lending by 36.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

