Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) were down 4.9% on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$53.00. The company traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.22. Approximately 37,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 692,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 232.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Open Text by 17.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 418.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 525,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 4.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

