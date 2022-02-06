Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 496.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $538,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $166,000.

IXN opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

