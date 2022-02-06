Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $256,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $124.98 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

