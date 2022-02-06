Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

