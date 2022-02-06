Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

