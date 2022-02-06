Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CANO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CANO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 12,500 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

CANO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

