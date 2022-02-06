Oppenheimer Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $55.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. dropped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

