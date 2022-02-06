OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $735,244.62

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $735,244.62 and $91,147.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.49 or 0.07205406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,555.39 or 0.99858059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006626 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

